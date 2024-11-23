Five Questions for Cardinals vs Seahawks
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals travel to Lumen Field for a crucial Week 12 divisional matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
Arizona's fresh off a bye week and are leaders of the NFC West with a 6-4 record. A loss to Seattle would see a tie at the top, as the Seahawks and all other teams are 5-5.
Needless to say, it's a big matchup - and we were able to speak with Seahawks on SI's Jeremy Brener to help preview the matchup:
1. This is a big game for both sides, tell me a bit more about the overall state of the Seahawks at the moment at 5-5.
Brener: The Seahawks came fresh off the bye, walked into Santa Clara for their biggest game of the season, and left with a win. That should give them a massive confidence boost going into the second half of their season.
With the NFC West a four-team dogfight, these games against the Cardinals are crucial and could decide who represents the division in the playoffs in January.
There seems to be a newfound energy with the Seahawks, and that’s a welcomed sign coming into this stage of the year.
2. Offensively, Seattle has one of the top passing attacks in the league. What’s made that facet so successful?
Brener: The Seahawks have great receivers. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has taken a step forward in his second season, and DK Metcalf is still a force. On top of that, Tyler Lockett is still very reliable. This gives Geno Smith several options to throw to, and when you have to give a defense multiple people to look out for, you become a dangerous team.
3. Defensively, the Seahawks seem to struggle to stop the run. What’s the worry level with James Conner coming to town?
Brener: Stopping Conner is the ultimate key for the Seahawks when it comes to beating the Cardinals. Conner is having a career year and he has really given the Cardinals another dimension on offense. If he runs well, the Cardinals usually come out on top. If he doesn’t, they struggle.
4. Give me one matchup fans should circle and keep a close eye on.
Brener: The Seahawks offensive line vs. the Cardinals defensive line will decide this game. The offensive line has been, for the most part, inconsistent in the pacific northwest this season. However, if they give Geno Smith enough time to throw, they can be very successful.
If the Cardinals pass rush can get to Smith on time, it could lead to turnovers and better field position for Kyler Murray. If not, the Seahawks can point points on the board in droves, and that could hurt the Cardinals on the road.
5. Final game predictions
Brener: Seahawks win 24-20. I could see this game going either way, and whoever doesn’t win this game will likely win two weeks from now in Glendale. Seahawks get the edge for being at home.
We answered some questions of our own for our friends up in Seattle - you can read our perspective here.