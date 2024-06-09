Former Cardinals Named Among Best Offseason Moves
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals made a handful of moves this offseason that should bode well for the future, though a batch of former players could prove to be impactful for different teams moving into 2024.
Bleacher Report recently ranked the 25 best moves of the offseason, and while no new Cardinals cracked the list, two familiar faces did:
No. 15: Jets Add Haason Reddick
B/R: "Although the Jets should not wreck a half-decade of finances in pursuit of a Super Bowl, they definitely need to chase a ring in Aaron Rodgers' final seasons. They watched Bryce Huff leave in free agency, so shipping a conditional third-round pick for Haason Reddick was a wise pivot. He's produced in 11-plus sacks in four consecutive years."
Our take: Reddick hasn't showed up to OTA's as he searches for a new contract. Assuming he does get things ironed out with the Jets - he can take New York's defense to the next level.
No. 14: Chiefs Add Marquise Brown
B/R: "All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce clearly can carry a pass-catching corps. Simultaneously, the Kansas City Chiefs had underwhelming group of receivers after Rashee Rice in 2023. They snatched Marquise Brown for a modest $7 million in a high-upside move. Brown's production dipped on bad Arizona Cardinals teams recently, but he was a 1,000-yard target for the Baltimore Ravens during the 2021 campaign."
Our take: The Chiefs needed a new top weapon for Patrick Mahomes and co., and now Kansas City got a speedster in Brown who can take the top off the defense and open things up for other playmakers. KC also got Brown on a cheap one-year deal - it was a move that should benefit both sides.