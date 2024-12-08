How Cardinals Take Control of NFC West
Today at State Farm Stadium, the Arizona Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks for the final time this season, and the game hasn’t had this level of importance in a while. The NFC West division crown hangs in the balance and both teams could see their division hopes dissipate with a loss.
Similarly, their chances to claim the title could come down to this game.
We’re all here for the Cardinals to grab the win, but they’ll need to be better than last time when they shanked their chance in Seattle.
No need to fret, everyone! For I have constructed a full-proof game plan to lead the Cardinals to their biggest win of the 2024 season.
Follow these three steps and victory is assured. Book it.
Take away Seattle’s run game and establish your own
The Cardinals have won games this year thanks to their dynamic run game led by James Conner featuring rookie Trey Benson, the explosive Emari Demercado, and dual-threat quarterback Kyler Murray. The Cards’ 141.4 rushing YPG average is good for sixth best in the league.
But when Arizona went on the road to play Seattle, that dynamic run game disappeared… like, seriously, we had to put that unit on a milk carton wit a whopping 49 yards on 14 carries… which included a 14-yard burst from Demercado.
That can’t happen again if the Cardinals want to beat the Seahawks.
Conversely, Seattle will be without Kenneth Walker III, but even if he plays the Cardinals need to clamp up that ground game and keep the Seahawks one dimensional. Last time, Arizona held Seattle to 65 yards on 25 carries and it kept them in the game.
So, let’s do it again, but this time make sure that YOUR OWN run game takes over.
Be aggressive! Be-be aggressive!
History doesn’t remember the NFL teams that were scared to go for it on fourth down and try and score touchdowns instead of settling for three… of however that old saying goes.
This season has been safe for the Cardinals, and it’s gotten them six wins.
This season has been safe for the Cardinals, and it's gotten them six losses.
Both things are true.
With five games left in the regular season, the Cardinals must get off the couch and go from cruise control offense to all gas and no brakes. This means more aggressive play calling from offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and Kyler Murray getting back to improving plays which made him so popular to start his career.
When this game rolls around tomorrow afternoon, Arizona must come out strong and ready to keep Seattle guessing. And while Jonathan Gannon must remain diligent to take points when he can… that means don’t settle for field goals (even with the elite Chad Ryland) … GO FOR IT!
Scared football doesn’t win football games! … not sure if I am getting any of these classic adages…
Dial up the pass rush… not just the sack numbers
The Cardinals got after Geno Smith in the last matchup and brought down the vet five times. However, Smith still managed to complete nearly 70% of his passes and score the game’s lone offensive touchdown. A good effort simply wasn’t enough, so they’ll need to take it up a notch.
Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis have crafted a terrific scheme this season that has churned out 34 sacks with a whopping 14 different players managing to bring down the QB. They haven’t needed a single ace pass rusher, and it makes them that much more dangerous.
One thing that Cardinals could do better is to generate pressure and not just grab sacks. Arizona has just six interceptions this season and that could change with pressure, hits, and knock downs – not just sacks.
The Cardinals are more than capable of generating consistent pressure to go with their sack total, but it has to start today.