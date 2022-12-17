How to Watch, Listen, Stream: Cardinals Visit Broncos

The Arizona Cardinals pack their bags for a road game against the Denver Broncos. Here's how you can watch, stream and listen:

The Arizona Cardinals prepare for the final stretch of the season in a Week 15 road trip to the Mile High City to face the Denver Broncos.

Both teams have underachieved this season despite expectations of making the postseason, and both squads will be without their starting quarterbacks when kickoff arrives.

The Cardinals start Colt McCoy after Kyler Murray tore his ACL last week. Denver opted to sit Russell Wilson for a week after exiting the game with a head injury and will hand the keys over to Brett Rypien.

On SI Sportsbook, the Cardinals are +1.5 point underdogs to Denver. ESPN's FPI gives Arizona a 53.5% chance to win.

The public seems to be split on who should be the favorite in this game, too.

As always, there's only one way to find out who will emerge victorious. Here's how to watch, listen and stream Arizona's Week 15 trip to Denver:

Who: Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos

When: Sunday, Dec. 17 at 2:05 p.m. Arizona time

Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

Spread: Broncos -1.5



TV Network: Fox

Streaming: fuboTV (Click here to start your free trial)

Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

