Last-Minute Free Agents Cardinals Could Target
ARIZONA -- Before you know it, the Arizona Cardinals will be underway for 2024's iteration of training camp at State Farm Stadium.
The Cardinals finished their OTA's last month and put a bow on a lengthy offseason that saw numerous names come and go through free agency and the draft.
Arizona's fairly confident in their ability to move forward and surpass their four-win total from 2023. Despite still being in the early stages of their rebuild, the Cardinals look to compete.
As with most teams, there's still a few holes left on the roster. Here's two veterans the Cardinals can snag before they pack their bags for training camp:
CB Steven Nelson
The Cardinals are big believers in their youth movement at the cornerback position, as young guys such as Max Melton, Garrett Williams, Kei'Trel Clark, Starling Thomas V and Jaden Davis are either rookies or second-year players with the newly signed Sean Murphy-Bunting assuming veteran duties at the ripe age of 27 years old.
If there's an itch for a proven veteran on the roster, the Cardinals can scratch it with Steven Nelson.
Nelson's a consistent presence in the secondary who has thrived at various spots in the NFL, as PFF points out:
"Nelson was a great fit for the Houston Texans in back-to-back seasons despite a defensive shift from Lovie Smith to DeMeco Ryans. He has logged a healthy dose of snaps in so many different coverage schemes dating back to his days with the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs. The ever-consistent Nelson played 950 plus snaps for the sixth consecutive season in 2023, best suited in off coverage with great lateral agility and the instincts to click and close still popping up on tape in coverage and run support."- PFF on Steven Nelson
As previously mentioned, the Cardinals appear more than content with betting on their crew of young guys, though if they're eying an upgrade anywhere, it should be at corner.
Currently, Nelson fits that bill nearly better than anybody.
OLB Markus Golden
Who doesn't love a good reunion?
The Cardinals released Golden last season before the former fan-favorite took a reduced role with the Pittsburgh Steelers and still reached four sacks despite playing just 22% of snaps behind names such as TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith.
Arizona did little to no work on an edge-rushers room that produced a mere 33 sacks last season, opting to believe that BJ Ojulari, Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck will take a massive leap ahead of 2024.
There's optimism around Ojulari and for good reason, though the Cardinals should really look into adding another presence at outside linebacker.
A second time around with Golden makes sense for a handful of reasons, mostly that he'll provide cheap but effective help at an area where Arizona arguably needs it most.
