NFL Divisional Sunday: One Prop Bet for Each Team

After a thrilling day of action on Saturday, the NFL's Divisional Round concludes with Bengals-Bills and Cowboys-49ers. Here's one prop bet for each team picked by experts across the web.

After some interesting action on Saturday, the NFL will concludes their action today with two big matchups with Bills-Bengals and 49ers-Cowboys on deck.

Here's one prop bet for each team:

ESPN: Stefon Diggs Over 6.5 receptions

Matt Bowen: "This is a matchup play for me with Diggs on the perimeter versus Bengals cornerbacks Eli Apple and rookie Cam Taylor-Britt. Given the amount of single-high coverage the Bengals play (Cover 1, Cover 3), the Bills can isolate Diggs on second and third-level throws."

Covers.com: Ja’Marr Chase Anytime Touchdown (+130)

Sam Farley: "In his last five games, he’s had 64 targets. The volume is there, the gamescript could be there, and the talent most definitely is there. At +130 it’s worth backing Chase to score, you’ll get a better price than taking on his receiving yards line which sits at 83.5."

Fox Sports: Brandon Aiyuk Over 53.5 Receiving Yards

Sam Panayotovich: "Receiver Brandon Aiyuk has made serious moves as of late. He’s racked up 73, 59, 101, 81, 19 and 57 receiving yards over the last six games and that’s mostly because Christian McCaffery, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle are all healthy. It’s impossible to account for everybody, and while Aiyuk might technically be the "fourth weapon," he doesn’t draw the coverage the others do. As long as he gets five or six targets, this should cash again."

BetUS: Dalton Schultz Longest Reception, O/U 16½

Schultz was the Cowboys’ No. 2 receiver this season with 57 catches for 577 yards, which works out to a healthy 10.1 yards per reception. A big-play receiver he wasn’t as his longest play of the season was 30 yards. He did have nine plays of 17 yards or longer this season, including three in last week’s Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers did a good job of limiting tight ends this season, allowing 8.88 yards per reception this season.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Cardinals Reportedly Interviewing DeMeco Ryans on Sunday

J.J. Watt Endorses DeMeco Ryans for Next HC

Cardinals Coaching Search Reveals Clear Desire to Shift Culture

GM Monti Ossenfort Set to Meet With DeAndre Hopkins

Cardinals Showing Commitment to Diversity in HC Search