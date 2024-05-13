NFL Power Rankings: Where do Cardinals Land After Draft?
It happens every year.
The NFL Draft infuses each team with a renewed sense of optimism going into the next season as every drafted player is nothing but potential at this point. The mind can imagine all of them turning into perennial All-Pro's.
Arizona Cardinals fans in particular are quite optimistic after the team made the most reasonable decision available to them and took the closest thing to a sure thing in this year's draft: Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
So while the Red Sea is buzzing with excitement, how does the sports media world feel about the Cardinals' potential in 2024?
Arizona's placement in various NFL power rankings:
ESPN - No. 29
Josh Weinfuss of ESPN argues that the defensive line is the most improved position group after free agency additions of Bilal Nichols, Justin Jones, Khyiris Tonga and the drafting of Darius Robison (27th overall) and Xavier Thomas (138th overall).
Ranking below several teams with unclear answers at QB like the New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, and Las Vegas Raiders raises an eyebrow and will certainly not sit well with many fans since the Cardinals have the distinct advantage of having a bona fide franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray.
NFL.com - No. 26
Eric Edholm of NFL.com seemed to like the Cardinals' draft a bit more than ESPN.
Edholm praised how GM Monti Ossenfort ran his draft by taking the best player in the draft, Harrison, Jr, a "foundational piece" for the defense in Darius Robinson, and CB Max Melton and HB Trey Benson in the first three rounds.
After almost nothing but praise for the Cardinals' draft, Edholm qualifies it all by saying, "If the NFC West wasn't so tough, I might have them a little higher. As it is, they're in the sleeper on-deck circle."
Bleacher Report - No. 28
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report was among the most negative evaluators of the Cardinals' draft.
Knox wrote: "I love the addition of Harrison, but I don't love a whole lot else about what Arizona has done over the past few months. The backfield should be better with the addition of Trey Benson, but I think the offensive line is still a major liability. Expecting Jonah Williams to lock down the left side was a gamble at best."
In his opinion, "it's probably going to take another offseason or two for head coach Jonathan Gannon to have the sort of defense he wants, and while Harrison is my pick for OROY, I'm not sure how Murray combats defenses that double-team Harrison and Trey McBride."
CBS - No. 23
Pete Prisco of CBS has been vocal in his praise for the Cardinals' draft, rating it an A on various on-air programs.
In his power rankings, Prisco has the Cardinals ranked higher than any other major media source. He writes, "They've had two good drafts in a row as they build under general manager Monti Ossenfort and coach Jonathan Gannon. They could push to be a playoff team this season."
Safe to say, Prisco has earned himself a lot of love from the Red Sea for his positive takes on the direction of the Cardinals.