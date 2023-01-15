One Prop Bet for Each Sunday Wild Card Matchup

The NFL will feature three games on their Sunday Wild Card slate. Here's one prop bet for each matchup today.

Wild Card Weekend is here, and Sunday's action will try to follow what was a thrilling set of games as the 49ers handled the Seahawks and the Jaguars pulled off a miracle comeback against the Chargers.

Today, we have a slate of three games which features two divisional matchups.

Here's one prop bet for each game, plucked from betting experts across the web:

Vikings-Giants

Covers.com says: "His receiving total of 47.5 yards is just three yards more than Isaiah Hodgin’s and shorter than Darius Slayton’s 50.5-yard total. James has the best matchup of the three receivers as he runs his routes out of the slot where this Vikings pass defense is the weakest with slot corner Chandon Sullivan.

"Sullivan has allowed a league-high 72 receptions on 91 targets (79% completion rate). Regular slot corner Cameron Dantzler was a DNP on Thursday.

"James is benefiting greatly from better quarterback play as Jones ranks seventh in completion rate over expected (CPOE) since Week 14. The New York QB also set a career-high in completions (30) vs. the Vikings a few weeks ago.

"There has been a slight increase in James' yardage total since Week 16 (40.5 yards) but with the massive 25% target share, an elite matchup, game script, and an indoor setting in his favor, I’d play this Over up to 51.5.

"Richie James Prop: Over 47.5 receiving yards (-110)"

Dolphins-Bills

ESPN says: "My projection for Allen (220 yards) checks in well below this mark, which is hardly shocking considering he reached 256 yards in only seven (44%) of 16 games during the regular season. Allen hit 300 yards in the two regular-season meetings with Miami, but both were close games (including a loss); whereas, Buffalo is a massive 13-point favorite this week with Skylar Thompson under center for Miami.

"Note that prior to 2022, Allen was 7-1 against Miami and reached 256 yards in only two of those games. Miami allowed 250.5 pass yards per game during the regular season, which was fifth highest in the league but still below this prop.

"Prop: Josh Allen under 255.5 yards."

Ravens-Bengals

Gus Edwards: Under 31.5 Rushing Yards

Action Network says: "The Bengals run defense is significantly better with early-down run stuffer D.J. Reader in the lineup. He missed Weeks 4-10 due to injury, and Cincinnati allowed the fifth-lowest EPA per rush attempt from Week 11 on. The Bengals also had the lowest broken/missed tackle rate.

"Cincinnati has put the clamps on some quality running backs during that stretch, including Derrick Henry (17 rushes, 38 yards), Nick Chubb (14 rushes, 34 yards) and Rhamondre Stevenson (13 rushes, 30 yards).

"It’s going to be tough for Edwards to clear this as Dobbins’ clear backup while also facing a potentially negative game script, with Cincinnati a clear favorite against the Ravens.

"I’m projecting Edwards’ median closer to 25.5 rushing yards, but he has a very low floor in this spot."

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

The Price of Obtaining Sean Payton

Kliff Kingsbury Says He's Not Interested in Coaching Next Year

Report: Cardinals' GM Search Could Conclude Soon

A Cardinals Fan Rooting Guide to This Weekend

Prop Bets for Wild Card Weekend

Sean McVay to Return in 2023