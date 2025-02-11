Potential Cardinals Free Agent Target Boosted Stock at Super Bowl
The Arizona Cardinals desperately need a dominant pass rusher to add to their defensive front, and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat could fit the bill.
Sweat, who will enter free agency this off-season, has already been noted as a potential fit for the Cardinals; while he might not have put forward an eye-popping 2024 campaign, his prowess was on full display on the NFL's highest stage.
As the Eagles handily defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday by a score of 40-22, nothing was quite as noteworthy as the immense pressure put on star QB Patrick Mahomes.
Sweat and the rest of Philadelphia's four-man pass rush harassed Mahomes for the majority of the contest, bringing him down six times and hitting him 11 times.
And Sweat was the largest contributor thereof. The 27-year-old registered six total tackles, hit Mahomes three times, and was credited with 2.5 sacks, the most among his teammates.
Over 16 regular season contests in 2024, Sweat posted eight sacks and 41 tackles, but recorded 15 QB hits and a solid 75.7 PFF grade.
Notably, Sweat's most prolific pass rushing season came with the Eagles in 2022, on current Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon's defense. Sweat sacked opposing QBs 11 times, and hit them 23 times over 16 games.
Undoubtedly, Sweat's price tag would have been high already, with an estimated annual value north of $18 million. But in a game where Sweat could have had an argument to be named MVP, he might have upped his value even further.
Ultimately, that honor went to QB Jalen Hurts, for his 293 yards and three total touchdowns. But Sweat certainly made his presence well-known to both the Chiefs, and the national NFL audience.
If the Cardinals do choose to pursue Sweat, they'll have plenty of cap to do so with, but it might have just become increasingly difficult to pry him away from Philadelphia or stand out among what will likely be multiple offers from teams looking to contend in 2025.