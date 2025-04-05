Predicting Cardinals Star TE's 2025 Season
On Thursday, the Arizona Cardinals announced a historic contract extension for star tight end Trey McBride, locking him up for the next four years, worth $76 million.
McBride immediately became the highest-paid TE in NFL history, and it was certainly a well-deserved payday, both for what he can do on the field, and what it signifies for the Cardinals' organization in the coming seasons.
Coming off a year in which he racked up an impressive 111 receptions and 1,146 receiving yards, McBride is immediately set up with some of the highest production expectations - at least for the tight end position.
His blend of sure hands, dominant physicality and ability to find the soft spot in zone defenses offer him an immediate advantage, and make him a mismatch on most defenders, LB or DB.
McBride was far and away the best member of Arizona's passing attack in 2024. He was a reliable target for Kyler Murray, and delivered plenty of key plays when the moments were the biggest.
Despite a room of young WRs that showed potential in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson, McBride was the primary receiving threat. With a more balanced offense in 2025, some more consistency out of Murray, and a leap from Harrison and Wilson (or an addition to the WR room), McBride's numbers might look different, but he'll still figure to be the top option in the passing game.
Here's what his numbers could look like if he remains healthy for the upcoming season.
The Prediction: 95 receptions, 1,080 yards, 6 touchdowns
Unless Harrison and Wilson don't see much improvement in their game, McBride should be able to easily crack the1,000-yard mark again, barring injury.
With a more balanced passing game and better performances from the supporting cast, his receptions could take a dip, but he'll still likely lead the Cardinals in that category.
The hope is for fewer throw-away completions, fewer routes that take McBride only a yard or two past the line of scrimmage, and more of a vertical threat from all involved in the passing game.
If that does happen, McBride's production per reception might increase, as will his likely touchdown load. It was an anomalous year, as he only managed two receiving touchdowns and two miscellaneous scores in 2024 — as puzzling as that was, there should be more through the air for the star TE, especially in the red zone.