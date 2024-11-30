Predictions: Cardinals Heavy Favorites to Upset Vikings
ARIZONA -- It's a big matchup for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13.
The Minnesota Vikings play host to a Cardinals squad looking to avoid a two-game losing skid after dropping their out-of-bye game to the Seattle Seahawks.
Now sitting out of the driver's seat of the NFC West, a Cardinals win would be massive for Arizona's standing coming down the stretch of the season.
Our staff predictions:
Donnie Druin - The Cardinals have a daunting road test coming in Minnesota, and coming off a tough divisional loss, how they respond could set the tone for a pivotal stretch coming down the end of the year. After shaking the bye week blues, I do believe Arizona will come out looking sharper and better - will it be enough to upset the Vikings? Not nearly, though they shouldn’t get blown out. MIN 24, AZ 20
Kevin Hicks - The Vikings present an interesting challenge for the Cardinals - as they have perhaps the best assortment of weapons in the NFL. However, Sam Darnold is the ultimate wild card, as is Darius Robinson in what could be his debut in the league. Darnold has been shaky under pressure this season, so the Cardinals could be in for some chances to make opportunistic plays on the ball come Sunday. I truly expect Kyler Murray to have a bounce back performance as well. That will bode well for Arizona against a worthy opponent. AZ 30, MIN 23
Alex D’Agostino - Don’t get me wrong, this is a tough team to beat. But the Arizona Cardinals have had some tight battles with this Vikings team in recent history. On paper, one team is clearly better than the other, but I like this matchup for the Cardinals, the key will simply be limiting Aaron Jones in the run game. Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison are dangerous, but if Nick Rallis can manufacture pressure on Sam Darnold, we could see a return to his Jets form. He’s already looked quite human in recent weeks. After a poor showing last week, expect a bounce-back from Kyler Murray and James Conner. Since Twitter already loves my predictions, I’m taking Arizona to win a shootout. AZ 34, MIN 30
Jack London - I have not had a good string of picking the games recently but I do feel good about this one for some reason. First, history cannot repeat itself forever for one (with Arizona not winning in Minnesota since the 70s) and secondly, Arizona has bounced back from poor losses almost every time (the Washington game after the loss to Detroit being the lone exception). This game gives me vibes similar to the Dolphins game in that I think Marvin Harrison Jr. and Kyler Murray have big games through the air. The defense has been good enough that if the offense plays the way they should, this should be an upset - in a low scoring, ugly game - but this time with the Cards on top. AZ 17, MIN 7