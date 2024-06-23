All Cardinals

Ranking Cardinals Extension Candidates

The Arizona Cardinals have a few candidates to receive a contract extension.

Donnie Druin

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) celebrates a defensive stop during their 25-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 12, 2023, in Glendale.
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) celebrates a defensive stop during their 25-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 12, 2023, in Glendale. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY
In this story:
Prev
1 of 7
Next

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals approach 2024 as a year with potential to continue their well-documented rebuild under the guidance of general manager Monti Ossenfort, a process that began with a 4-13 mark after the dust settled in 2023.

Several big names have departed and tough decisions have been made across the board to set Arizona up for future success. Those evaluations and conversations will continue into training camp, preseason and eventual regular season play for the Cardinals - who now have a healthy Kyler Murray at the helm.

There's a handful of big names set to depart from Arizona after 2024, and it'll be quite interesting to see how the Cardinals handle those respective players and storylines that follow possible extensions.

Here's our list of top extension candidates for Ossenfort to mull over as we approach the dog days of summer

Published
Donnie Druin

DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/Analysis