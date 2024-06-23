All Cardinals

Ranking Cardinals Extension Candidates

The Arizona Cardinals have a few candidates to receive a contract extension.

Donnie Druin

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) celebrates a defensive stop during their 25-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 12, 2023, in Glendale.
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) celebrates a defensive stop during their 25-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 12, 2023, in Glendale. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY
In this story:
Prev
2 of 7
Next

Honorable Mention

Dec 31, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) picks up yards after catch against Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) and linebacker Ben VanSumeren (57) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) picks up yards after catch against Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) and linebacker Ben VanSumeren (57) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

WR Greg Dortch - Dortch has quite the opportunity ahead of him after previous starting slot receiver Rondale Moore was traded to the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. Dortch has answered the bell numerous times when called upon and should be set up for a successful season in the desert. Dortch has worked hard and if he produces yet again, will absolutely get a nice payday.

Published
Donnie Druin

DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/Analysis