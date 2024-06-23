All Cardinals

Ranking Cardinals Extension Candidates

The Arizona Cardinals have a few candidates to receive a contract extension.

Donnie Druin

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) celebrates a defensive stop during their 25-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 12, 2023, in Glendale.
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) celebrates a defensive stop during their 25-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 12, 2023, in Glendale. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY
In this story:
Prev
3 of 7
Next

No. 5: Hjalte Froholdt

Dec 31, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Cardinals guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Cardinals guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Last offseason, there were questions on who would be Arizona's starting center. Hjalte Froholdt arrived via free agency from the Cleveland Browns with numerous years of guard experience but ended up honing the most crucial spot along the offensive line.

After one year of service, Froholdt proved himself to be a quality starter worthy of more time in the desert. He's by no means an All-Pro, but with a full season in front of Kyler Murray, Froholdt should thrive even more in 2024 and continue forging that coveted center-quarterback relationship.

He plays well. He's respected by everyone. Froholdt can stick around.

Published
Donnie Druin

DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/Analysis