Ranking Cardinals Extension Candidates
The Arizona Cardinals have a few candidates to receive a contract extension.
No. 5: Hjalte Froholdt
Last offseason, there were questions on who would be Arizona's starting center. Hjalte Froholdt arrived via free agency from the Cleveland Browns with numerous years of guard experience but ended up honing the most crucial spot along the offensive line.
After one year of service, Froholdt proved himself to be a quality starter worthy of more time in the desert. He's by no means an All-Pro, but with a full season in front of Kyler Murray, Froholdt should thrive even more in 2024 and continue forging that coveted center-quarterback relationship.
He plays well. He's respected by everyone. Froholdt can stick around.
