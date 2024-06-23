All Cardinals

Ranking Cardinals Extension Candidates

The Arizona Cardinals have a few candidates to receive a contract extension.

Donnie Druin

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) celebrates a defensive stop during their 25-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 12, 2023, in Glendale.
No. 4: Will Hernandez

Dec 31, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Cardinals guard Will Hernandez (76) blocks against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Will Hernandez quietly asserted himself as Arizona's best (or at least most consistent) offensive linemen last season. After spending the first part of his career with the New York Giants, Hernandez got a second opportunity in the desert and has taken full advantage of his time here.

Hernandez is set to turn 29 just a bit down the road, though offensive linemen have proven to be effective into their early 30's.

He's tough. He's aggressive. He sets the tone for everybody else in that room. Hernandez is a leader at his position group and an overall solid piece in the trenches for Arizona to rely on weekly.

