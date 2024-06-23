Ranking Cardinals Extension Candidates
The Arizona Cardinals have a few candidates to receive a contract extension.
No. 4: Will Hernandez
Will Hernandez quietly asserted himself as Arizona's best (or at least most consistent) offensive linemen last season. After spending the first part of his career with the New York Giants, Hernandez got a second opportunity in the desert and has taken full advantage of his time here.
Hernandez is set to turn 29 just a bit down the road, though offensive linemen have proven to be effective into their early 30's.
He's tough. He's aggressive. He sets the tone for everybody else in that room. Hernandez is a leader at his position group and an overall solid piece in the trenches for Arizona to rely on weekly.
