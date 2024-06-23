Ranking Cardinals Extension Candidates
No. 3: James Conner
James Conner was the engine that kept the Cardinals' offense humming in 2023 despite three different starting quarterbacks, new-look offensive line and a rookie offensive coordinator.
Conner crossed the 1,000-yard barrier for the first time in his rushing career to pair with seven touchdowns on the ground and was also reliable through the air once again.
There's also a strong argument he was Arizona's most valuable player in 2023.
Conner enters the final year of his deal approaching that dreaded age of 30 for running backs. The Cardinals also took the second running back off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft in Florida State RB Trey Benson.
Running back discourse aside, the Cardinals would be smart to keep one of their best players around and form one of the best 1-2 punches with Benson by his side. A healthy and upright Conner is tough to stop when Arizona's offense gets rolling downhill.