All Cardinals

Ranking Cardinals Extension Candidates

The Arizona Cardinals have a few candidates to receive a contract extension.

Donnie Druin

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) celebrates a defensive stop during their 25-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 12, 2023, in Glendale.
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) celebrates a defensive stop during their 25-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 12, 2023, in Glendale.
No. 3: James Conner

Sep 17, 2023; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) carries the ball against the New York Giants in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic
Sep 17, 2023; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) carries the ball against the New York Giants in the first half at State Farm Stadium.

James Conner was the engine that kept the Cardinals' offense humming in 2023 despite three different starting quarterbacks, new-look offensive line and a rookie offensive coordinator.

Conner crossed the 1,000-yard barrier for the first time in his rushing career to pair with seven touchdowns on the ground and was also reliable through the air once again.

There's also a strong argument he was Arizona's most valuable player in 2023.

Conner enters the final year of his deal approaching that dreaded age of 30 for running backs. The Cardinals also took the second running back off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft in Florida State RB Trey Benson.

Running back discourse aside, the Cardinals would be smart to keep one of their best players around and form one of the best 1-2 punches with Benson by his side. A healthy and upright Conner is tough to stop when Arizona's offense gets rolling downhill.

Donnie Druin

DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

