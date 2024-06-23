Ranking Cardinals Extension Candidates
The Arizona Cardinals have a few candidates to receive a contract extension.
No. 2 Kyzir White
Kyzir White seriously does not get enough love.
A team captain in his first season with Arizona, White tore his biceps in Week 12 of last season and still led the Cardinals in tackles with 90 on the season.
White was a vocal leader for Arizona's defense while wrecking havoc in the front seven. Head coach Jonathan Gannon wouldn't admit it at the time, but he later told reporters losing White to injured reserve left quite the hole in the Cardinals' defense.
White - had he stayed healthy - would have finished with 100+ tackles for a third straight season. Despite the injury, he also racked in two sacks, three passes defensed and one interception.
Keeping White around should be a no-brainer.
