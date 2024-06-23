All Cardinals

Ranking Cardinals Extension Candidates

The Arizona Cardinals have a few candidates to receive a contract extension.

Donnie Druin

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) celebrates a defensive stop during their 25-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 12, 2023, in Glendale.
No. 2 Kyzir White

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) celebrates their 28-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Set. 24, 2023.
Kyzir White seriously does not get enough love.

A team captain in his first season with Arizona, White tore his biceps in Week 12 of last season and still led the Cardinals in tackles with 90 on the season.

White was a vocal leader for Arizona's defense while wrecking havoc in the front seven. Head coach Jonathan Gannon wouldn't admit it at the time, but he later told reporters losing White to injured reserve left quite the hole in the Cardinals' defense.

White - had he stayed healthy - would have finished with 100+ tackles for a third straight season. Despite the injury, he also racked in two sacks, three passes defensed and one interception.

Keeping White around should be a no-brainer.

