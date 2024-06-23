Ranking Cardinals Extension Candidates
No. 1: Budda Baker
What is there to say about Budda Baker that hasn't already been said?
Baker is everything a franchise could want in a leader. He plays hard. He plays smart. When he talks, people listen. He's also one of the best at his position and sets the example for peers and coaches every day in the facility.
Baker's contract was somewhat resolved last offseason following a public trade request, though no new years were added to his deal.
Arizona brass has not been shy about their love for Baker. In a crucial time for a rebuild, Baker is the glue of a locker room that looks to right the Cardinals' ship.
Money aside for a second - if Arizona wants to keep themselves trending in the right direction - keeping Baker around is a smart thing to do.
Back to the money - the Cardinals have plenty of it moving forward.
Everybody has a price. Everybody has a number. But Baker's body of work and value to everybody in the locker room is priceless.
Make sure you bookmark All Cardinals for the latest news, analysis, updates and much more!