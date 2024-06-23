Ranking Cardinals Extension Candidates

All Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have a few candidates to receive a contract extension.

Donnie Druin

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) celebrates a defensive stop during their 25-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 12, 2023, in Glendale.
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) celebrates a defensive stop during their 25-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 12, 2023, in Glendale. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY
No. 1: Budda Baker

Dec 31, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) before action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) before action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

What is there to say about Budda Baker that hasn't already been said?

Baker is everything a franchise could want in a leader. He plays hard. He plays smart. When he talks, people listen. He's also one of the best at his position and sets the example for peers and coaches every day in the facility.

Baker's contract was somewhat resolved last offseason following a public trade request, though no new years were added to his deal.

Arizona brass has not been shy about their love for Baker. In a crucial time for a rebuild, Baker is the glue of a locker room that looks to right the Cardinals' ship.

Money aside for a second - if Arizona wants to keep themselves trending in the right direction - keeping Baker around is a smart thing to do.

Back to the money - the Cardinals have plenty of it moving forward.

Everybody has a price. Everybody has a number. But Baker's body of work and value to everybody in the locker room is priceless.

Donnie Druin

DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

