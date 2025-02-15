Ranking Cardinals Pending Free Agents
The Arizona Cardinals have a multitude of free agents set to depart in the 2025 offseason. While there aren't many that stand out as elite playmakers, some of these names have neen excellent under-the-radar signings.
Some might be looking for opportunity to prove themselves elsewhere, some may be near the end of their careers, while a select few are priority re-signs.
Here is the complete list of Cardinals free agents. The list is limited to Unrestricted Free Agents, and excludes those who would be out to begin the season due to injury.
The players below are ranked in descending order of how valuable their return to the desert would be:
(Complete list courtesy of OverTheCap.com)
18: P Michael Palardy
17: LS Aaron Brewer
16: K Matt Prater
15: DL Khyiris Tonga
14: WR Zach Pascal
13: LT Jackson Barton
12: EDGE Julian Okwara
11: WR Zay Jones
10: DL Naquan Jones
9: EDGE L.J. Collier
8: OL Trystan Colon
7: DL Roy Lopez
6: EDGE Victor Dimukeje
5: LB Krys Barnes
4: OL Kelvin Beachum
3: LB Kyzir White
2: OLB Baron Browning
1: OL Evan Brown
The Cardinals benefit from a surprisingly cheap class of free agents. None of those set to depart were playmakers of an elite level, and likely none will command a large salary.
The priority goes to OL Evan Brown and OLB Baron Browning, as the Cardinals will need to keep their OL unit as consistent and sturdy as possible, while keeping a young, complementary development piece off the edge.
Players like LB Kyzir White and Krys Barnes were instrumental in the middle of the field.
While it seems unlikely that either will re-sign, and Mack Wilson Sr. was an unexpected hit in the off-ball linebacker category, it's helpful to bring back guys who were the on-field leaders of Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis' defense.
The Cardinals don't need to focus their energy on re-signing special teams players, especially with P Blake Gillikin still under contract. With K Matt Prater coming off significant injury at age 41, and a young, rising kicker in Chad Ryland, it might be the end of the veteran's time here in Arizona.
Most other players listed here would be solid depth, but will likely be victims of a concerted effort to upgrade all along the D-line, and neither WR listed here provided enough of an impact to justify re-signing them.