Ranking Every NFC West WR Corps
The Arizona Cardinals are gradually raising their level of competitiveness within the NFC West, going 3-3 against division rivals this past season, after failing to win a single matchup in 2023.
Across the board, there's a great deal of talent in the West, and Arizona has often sat at the bottom of the pecking order, giving way to some truly loaded rosters.
The wide receiver position has been a sore spot for the Cardinals in recent seasons, especially since the pre-2023 departure of DeAndre Hopkins - who's about to win his first Super Bowl this coming Sunday.
But with the fourth overall pick in Marvin Harrison Jr. added to the roster, how do the Cardinals match up against their division rivals?
Below is our ranking order of NFC West wide receivers.
1: Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf has a propensity to be overrated a bit by NFL media, but he's one of the more dangerous X wideouts in the game.
In 2024, he picked up 990 yards through the air and seven scores over 15 games, and averaged 15 yards per reception.
He's a dominant physical presence with enough size and ball skills to win single coverage matchups with ease, but also has enough speed to make plays in the open field and burn past defensive backs - he just needs to control his on-field antics a bit more.
But Metcalf might not even be the best receiver on his own team anymore. Young wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba broke out to the tune of 1,130 yards and six scores in 2024, showing notable development and causing major problems in the open field.
And that's not even counting long-time veteran Tyler Lockett. While Lockett doesn't look much like his former self, he's still a reliable target in the slot on key downs with a history of excellence.
Seattle's pass-catchers certainly weren't the reason they missed the playoffs in 2024, and they appear set up to spearhead the NFC West's air attack in the 2025 season.
2: San Francisco 49ers
It's difficult to believe that San Francisco's receiving corps is as good in reality as it is on paper. Their air attack is also largely dependent on star TE George Kittle.
But again, on paper, the 49ers' group is near the top of the West.
Deebo Samuel underperformed severely, with just 600 receiving yards, 136 rushing yards and four touchdowns, but he'd been a dangerous utility receiver each of the previous three seasons.
Brandon Aiyuk went through a drawn-out contract dispute, then played just seven games and picking up 374 receiving yards before suffering a torn ACL in October.
The actual impact of these stars was quite low in 2024, but that doesn't seem reasonable to expect again. Perhaps they dump one or both of them, but that seems unlikely as well.
But once again, it's the depth that makes San Francisco's receiving group dangerous.
With their two starting wideouts struggling with injury and underperformance, Jauan Jennings stepped up and nearly hit the 1,000-yard mark, despite playing 15 games and only starting 10 of them.
Jennings finished with 975 yards on 77 receptions with six scores. He's big, physical and a good route runner, and could easily be a strong starter on a WR-needy team.
Even rookie WR Ricky Pearsall appears to be more valuable than his 2024 numbers show.
After recovering from the pre-season gunshot he suffered in a mugging attempt, Pearsall put up only 400 receiving yards and three scores, but did so on only 31 receptions over just four starts.
If either (or both) of San Francisco's starters return to near their usual level of production, the 49ers' receivers could be a dominant, deep unit, even without taking Kittle into consideration.
3: Los Angeles Rams
Not long ago, the Rams would headline the wide receiver conversations.
But with their intent to trade former Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, and a somewhat thin overall unit, this team is becoming more and more of a product of Matthew Stafford and Kyren Williams' excellence.
Of course, star second-year receiver Puka Nacua amassed 990 yards and three scores on 79 receptions, despite missing six games due to injury. That's an incredible stat line.
But if Nacua can't stay healthy, that's an even bigger blow to this group. He's currently Los Angeles' best non-QB playmaker by a wide margin, with no disrespect to Williams on the ground.
But as great as Nacua is, he can't do it alone. Sure, Demarcus Robinson is sneaky-good player, but he started all 17 games and only managed 505 yards. Tutu Atwell is a solid complementary piece, but similarly managed under 600 yards in 17 games.
The Rams just aren't what they used to be at wide receiver. While Kupp still put forward 710 yards in 12 games, the veteran isn't what he used to be, and Los Angeles has made it clear he isn't a part of their future plans.
This unit could certainly surprise come 2025, but as of now, Nacua is the only player truly worth circling in film sessions, and that lands the Rams at #3.
4: Arizona Cardinals
It's disappointing that this is the outcome after drafting Harrison fourth overall, but it's the reality of the NFC West. Harrison managed 885 yards and eight touchdowns in his rookie season.
As I've broken down before, this isn't a cause to worry about the young receiver, but it does mean that a very thin Cardinals receiving corp played secondary to TE Trey McBride in 2024.
Outside of Harrison's 885, no other pass-catcher not named McBride even came close to a 1,000-yard season. Part of that is due to the Cardinals being a pure run-first offense, and even some inconsistent play from QB Kyler Murray, but that's no excuse.
The Cardinals aren't just last in receiving production, they're last by a wide margin. In fact, the next three receivers down from Harrison - Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch and Zay Jones - all combined for 974 yards.
There's plenty to analyze and break down with regard to why this was the case. Scheme, QB play, rookie jitters, but it ultimately doesn't matter when this is the competition.
From a standpoint of pure potential, there's plenty to be excited about with this group. Harrison and Wilson should be in line for a breakout, and could develop into a dangerous 1-2.
But, at least for now, Arizona is at a significant disadvantage in the receiver room, until they can prove otherwise.