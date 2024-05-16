Rating How NFL Teams Announced Cardinals on Their Schedule
ARIZONA -- The 2024 NFL schedule release was yesterday, and several teams’ social media accounts had some fun with the announcement and made some wacky jokes, videos, and more. The Arizona Cardinals got looped into a few of these team’s trends and had some fun with them.
Well, here’s the round up from the team’s that actually put something together rather than just announcing their schedule.
And for added fun, I’ll rate them one-to-five for creativity and cleverness.
Buffalo Bills
The Bills gave everyone the LeBron James treatment with a special picture edited for the team. The Cardinals got rookie LeBron for their edit. Doesn’t he look so young! Just like this Cardinals team! 3.8/5
Washington Commanders
The Commanders decided to roll with classic vines for their opponents and gave the Cardinals the “Where’s the lizard” vine. This doesn’t really hit home for me personally. 0/5
Los Angeles Chargers
An oldy but a goody, I suppose. The Chargers did their opponents as Pop-Tarts and gave the Cardinals the “Pop-Tarts Bites” treatment. Get it? Because Kyler Murray is small? 3.4/5
Well, that would be all good and fun if they didn’t do it already… but…
“SECOND VERSE – SAME AS THE FIRST!” – Ed Sullivan
For what it’s worth, the Chargers' social media team did put together a video where they showed off the schedule with use from “The Sims” video games and had the grim reaper knocking on a door with Kyler Murray pictured…
… so, there’s that! 4.8/5
Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks made their opponents a compilation of various villains and landed on Gaara from the anime/manga Naruto. Without going into a ton of detail that many don’t care too much about, Gaara is a ninja who uses sand as his main form of attacking. He has reddish brown hair and is from the Village Hidden in the Sand.
It’s well thought out, but (SPOILER ALERT) Gaara does eventually become a good guy. They could’ve done better, but still solid. 4.2/5