Six Stars Cardinals Should Trade For This Offseason
The NFL is nearing the offseason with three playoff games remaining, including the Super Bowl. Plenty of teams have had head starts like the Arizona Cardinals and it’s allowed them to start doing their research earlier than most.
Arizona needs upgrades throughout the roster but has limited draft ammo for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft to do so. They do, however, have plenty of cap space and a chance to bring in some serious talent in free agency.
It’s one way to upgrade the roster, but it appears that several stars and some superstars will be available on the trade market. For a team like the Cardinals, they should be all ears on most of the biggest names.
Again, Arizona doesn’t have serious draft ammunition this year to pony up, but I am confident that GM Monti Ossenfort can still find avenues to sweet talk fellow GMs and try and land a player that could alter this franchise.
There are several big names flying around, some easier to grab than others, and I’ve put together my thoughts on going after them. You’ll see a scale of 1-to-10 for each player in terms of whether I would personally make the move… take that for what it’s worth.
Let’s start off with the biggest name available… a future Hall of Fame pass rusher.
Myles Garrett, Edge Rusher, Cleveland Browns
Garrett being available is truly unbelievable. The former Defensive Player of The Year just turned 29-years-old before the new year and has 102.5 sacks through eight seasons. Garrett also set an NFL record this year for consecutive seasons with 14-or-more sacks with his fourth straight.
Under no circumstances should anyone trade a player of Garrett’s caliber, but for some reason he’s out there… and the Cardinals should be all in.
This NEVER happens – where a slam dunk, first-ballot Hall of Famer is available from one avenue or another. All 31 other teams should be calling Cleveland for Garrett’s services.
The Cardinals must be one of the loudest in attempting to get Garrett’s services. Although they don’t have significant draft capital for 2025, you should be willing to do almost whatever it takes. Garrett has shown less than zero signs of slowing down and the team’s biggest need is an edge rusher.
Garrett isn’t necessarily the final missing piece to a Cardinals Super Bowl run, but your chances drastically improve, and you could have him for many more seasons and with high-level play.
Would I do it? 10/10
Maxx Crosby, Edge Rusher, Las Vegas Raiders
Crosby is a step below Garrett, but he’s one of the league’s best edge rushers, as well. He’s another player that simply should not be available. Bu if he truly is, like with Garrett, the Cardinals must be one of the loudest callers to acquire him.
The 2024 season ended early for Crosby, who played through nicks and bruises all year long. He still ended the year with 7.5 sacks. He’s never had fewer than seven sacks in any of his six pro seasons and has 59.5 sacks in that period.
Crosby will be 28 just before the season starts, and like Garrett he still has several great seasons ahead of him.
The cost for Crosby won’t necessarily be as high as Garrett, but he’ll still cost a pretty penny. Either way, it’s a worthy investment for a player of his caliber at a position of critical need.
Would I do it? 9.5/10
Jaire Alexander, Cornerback, Green Bay Packers
I recently wrote about Alexander and the risks involved with bringing him in due to injuries. However, there’s no denying that when healthy Alexander is as elite as they come as a cover man.
The Packers are facing cap constraints and have to move on from certain players to oblige. Alexander falls into the category.
The Cardinals aren’t dying for any help in their defensive back room, but they don’t have anyone at cornerback that is Alexander’s caliber. There’s also a chance that Alexander could come significantly cheaper than any other top-tier player on this list due to the injury concerns and potentially needing a new contract.
I don’t like this move in the long term, but for a good deal you could do a lot worse. It depends on the compensation for me, but if he stays healthy then it’ll be a steal for Arizona.
Would I do it? 3.5/10
Trey Hendrickson, Edge Rusher Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals pass rusher has consecutive seasons on 17.5 sacks and has been the lone consistent defender that defense has had over the last seven seasons… why on earth is he in trade talks?!
Unfortunately for Cincinnati, they’ve played games with their top players who have needed extensions for a while *cough cough JA’MARR CHASE cough* and now they’re going to be forced to make incredibly difficult decisions thanks to players getting more and more expensive. Joe Burrow recently said he wants Tee Higgins back, too, and you’d better do what your franchise QB wants.
This could leave Hendrickson on the outside looking in unless Cincy ponies up and pays their players. But Arizona would more than happily take Hendrickson off their hands.
Hendrickson is another game-changing pass rusher who simply doesn’t have the same brand name that Garrett and Williams have despite being a four-time Pro Bowler. Five of the last six seasons have seen the 30-year-old amass 13.5 sacks or better and he’s aged like a fine win.
The Cardinals, like the other two pass rushers, should be all-in on getting Hendrickson.
Would I do it? 9.5/10
Tyreek Hill, Wide Receiver, Miami Dolphins
Aside from Garrett, Hill is the biggest name being floated around in trade conversations recently. The future Hall of Fame receiver made it clear at the end of the season that he’s done in Sout Beach, and although his agent has walked back those comments, it’s incredibly difficult to believe that there wasn’t some truth to his statement.
Hill is in his 30s now, and yet he still feels like the fastest player in the NFL. 2024 was the first season in Hill’s nine-year career that he missed the Pro Bowl after falling short of the 1,000 receiving yards mark for the first time since 2019 despite playing all 17 games. I credit a lot of the drop off to the health, or lack thereof, for Tua Tagovailoa, but it was noticeable, nonetheless.
If the Dolphins are forced to move on from Hill, Arizona would be wise to at least call and gauge his value and market.
The Cardinals’ offense has some great playmakers like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride in the passing game, but it’s no secret they’re missing someone, anyone who can truly take the top off the defense as a deep threat. There’s never been a better deep threat in league history than Hill.
You are taking on some serious baggage with Hill and he’s likely looking for another contract. However, if the Cardinals are OK with it then I don’t see why not. I doubt he costs anything like what Garrett would cost despite both being future Hall of Famers, and Hill will take a middling offense to the next level.
Would I do it? 6/10
Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver, New York Jets
By far the youngest player on the list and one of the more controversial players here – but not from a character standpoint – is Wilson. The circus that is the New York Jets has soured somewhat with Wilson, who has hinted at wanting a new home.
The former Offensive Rookie of the Year has topped 1,000 receiving yards in each of his three seasons, including a 2024 season where he set career highs in receptions (101), yards (1,104) and touchdowns (7). Wilson is also consistently perceived as a player who is only scratching the surface of his true potential.
It appears that getting to that point with the Jets is going away.
Wilson is a player that will absolutely cost a fortune to attain, but whoever nabs him will be getting a true number one receiver and a game-changing talent. Between his youth (turns 25 near the end of June), and two more years on his rookie deal assuming his fifth-year option is picked up, he’s as big a get as any of the other guys on this list.
The Cardinals aren’t dying for a receiver, but Wilson is hard to pass up. He would compliment MHJ very well as an intermediate receiver and a volume pass catcher. One thing we haven’t seen much of in New York was Wilson as a deep threat, but his 4.38 speed may advertise the possibility of getting there.
Grabbing Wilson will be tough and he won’t come cheap, but if the Cardinals want to upgrade their wide receiver room then this is the guy.
Would I do it? 7.5/10