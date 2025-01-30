Three Perfect Fits for Cardinals in Free Agency
The Arizona Cardinals are working hard on their draft prep right now as the 2025 NFL Draft inches closer, but free agency is on the horizon and a cap-rich Cardinals team should be ready to splurge after taking last year more conservatively.
This offseason features lots of veterans and a handful of youngsters ready to break the bank. Unlike last offseason, I don’t see many “big name” players heading into free agency.
The few that are scheduled to test free agency, like Tee Higgins and Zack Baun, are players I am anticipating will receive the franchise tag.
If they don’t, I am sure the Cardinals will have interest in those two and others who may avoid the tag. But for players I predict will test the market, I have three specific players who I like quite a bit to sign with Arizona.
What I like most about this group is that none of them would exclude the other, so we could see all three of these players find their way to the desert.
Obviously, I would love to see these three hand-picked players become Cardinals, and I’d like to introduce you to these guys and why they’re perfect fits.
Mekhi Becton, Interior Offensive Lineman, Philadelphia Eagles
Becton was bordering on being a draft bust after being made the 11th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jets as a franchise left tackle. After struggling through injuries, inconsistent play, and even weight problems, New York cut ties with Becton following his rookie contract.
The Eagles decided to kick the tires of the former Louisville standout but moved him inside to play offensive guard. It was surprisingly successful, and Becton may have rejuvenated his entire career because of it.
The Cardinals have a couple of answers along their offensive line, but they need better guard play. Becton is quite the upgrade inside over what’s currently there. He’s also only turning 26-years-old in mid-April, so his best days may still be ahead of him.
While I would want to move Becton outside of his new comfort zone, you at least know he’s familiar with playing outside in a pinch. But keeping him inside could see him get better and better and perhaps become one of the league’s best at the position.
Josh Sweat, Edge Rusher, Philadelphia Eagles
Another Eagles trench player, but on the flip side of the football. Sweat came into the NFL raw out of Florida State, but with the correct coaching realized his potential and has become a deadly edge rusher. The man who helped him to achieve that level? Cardinals head coach, Jonathan Gannon.
Sweat is now a free agent coming off an eight-sack season. Over the last four seasons, the soon-to-be 28-year-old has racked up 33 sacks including a career-best 11 in 2022. The Eagles defense went to the Super Bowl that season under Gannon, by the way.
The dots are easy to connect here in terms of the history between Sweat and Gannon. It’s also easy to point out that the Cardinals have a need for a pass rusher and have the cash to spend on a top dog.
I’d imagine Sweat would love to come to Arizona to reunite with the coach who got the most out of him while also receiving a handsome contract – which the Cardinals should be more than willing to do given their cap.
Of all the edge rushers on the market, Sweat feels like the best, safest, most ideal player to add for Arizona. I would genuinely be disappointed if he didn’t find his way to the desert.
BJ Hill, Interior Defensive Lineman, Cincinnati Bengals
Although Hill isn’t necessarily a spring chicken anymore, he still plays at a high-level and has been as consistent as they come from the defensive tackle spot. The six-year veteran hits the dreaded 30-year-old mark in 2025, but defensive tackle isn’t necessarily a position that is heavily affected by that age.
Plus, his addition to the Cardinals wouldn’t be based on production but rather someone who does their job and does it well.
Hill has missed just five games in his career and three of them were this past season. Despite that, Hill has managed 270 tackles and 20 sacks from the interior while also proving to be a reliable run defender.
The Cardinals took on a shot on two defensive tackles last offseason, Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones, and both were flops. Hill is a far more proven and consistent option than the two and will quickly assert himself as the best interior defender.