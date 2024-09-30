Which Cardinals Helped, Hurt Stock in Week 4?
It was an embarrassing loss for the Arizona Cardinals in what was truly one of the worst games I can remember seeing from the team in quite some time. The Washington Commanders waltzed into the desert and crushed the Cardinals in 42-14 fashion.
Jayden Daniels looked like an MVP while their offense did whatever they wanted to do, and the defense, which came in as statistically one of the worst in the league, dominated the Cards. It was a disaster at best.
There were some bright spots in the game, but overall, this was a week to forget. Once you go through the tape once, no more than twice, this was a game to throw away and move on from. It was truly that bad.
As far as the good and bad goes, some players managed to increase their stock and provide hope for the fans. On the flip side, there were others who managed to decrease their stock and create questions about the team for the rest of the season.
Let’s look at both sides of the coin, starting with the positive.
Stock up
Marvin Harrison Jr
MHJ has now scored a touchdown in three consecutive games, and it feels like he’s really coming into his own after his goose egg in week one. His connection with Kyler Murray has gotten better and better and now you’re seeing his athletic profile shine through.
The fourth overall pick has made quite the positive impression for this team, and it feels like by the end of the year we will look at these good games and chuckle at them… because great games are instore.
Michael Wilson
Fans have been waiting for Wilson to emerge as WR2 opposite Harrison. Wilson has stacked together consecutive performances to advertise himself for that role.
The box score won’t paint a picture of a superstar, but Wilson has truly started to find his way in this offense. Murray isn’t afraid to look his way either after leading the team in targets in the loss to the Commanders.
Stock is steadily rising for Wilson and if he can build off this week once again next week, we will have ourselves a great outlook at the wide receiver spot.
Garrett Williams
Williams nabbed the Cardinals second interception of the season and the first off rookie quarterback sensation Jayden Daniels. It was a phenomenal play, too, as Williams undercut the receiver’s route and helped himself to the ball. It was the perfect teach tape that coaches should use when breaking down film.
Coming out of Syracuse, there was always some upside and promise for Williams to become a bit of a ball hawk. The play spoke volumes on this potential. The pure instincts are there for Williams to continue improving on and we may see him continue to grow into the stud the Cardinals believed he would become.
Stock down
Drew Petzing
That was one of the worst called games on offense I’ve seen from the Cardinals in quite some time. The Commanders are an atrocious run defense, but Petzing had Murray dropping back and trying to pass the ball while, surprise, surprise, the run game was terrific.
This was even more frustrating when it came to third and even fourth down conversions with the team opting to pass instead of run… WHAT?!
It was complete malpractice by Petzing in this game and it brutalized any chance the Cardinals had in this game. The defense was crushed, but there was no reason Arizona shouldn’t have been able to go blow for blow on offense.
Pitiful.
The offensive line
Going into the season, I truly believed the Cardinals offensive line was finally going to hold its own. Injuries haven’t helped any, but the unit has truly underwhelmed this year particularly with pass protection.
Against one of the league’s worst defenses, the offensive line surrendered four sacks with Murray constantly running for his life (as per usual). It was something the Cardinals absolutely couldn’t afford to let happen, and yet that’s exactly what unfolded.
The failure of the offensive line has been the undoing of this potent offense that can’t get going because of the guys up front.
Call it as it is.
Jonathan Gannon
No, I am NOT calling for Gannon’s job after 21 games, especially knowing how broken the roster he inherited was. However, I do have questions.
Arizona had over $70 million in cap space this offseason and nine picks inside the first three rounds, and yet even with those resources this team doesn’t feel any better than they were a year ago.
Sure, they’re (mostly) more fun to watch this season, but the same holes the team had last year are back this year and some are worse than others.
I am a proponent of giving a head coach three years before questioning their job status, so I am in no way, shape, or form stating that Gannon needs to be fired… but he has a lot of proving to do to show us that the team is trending upwards.