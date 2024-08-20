Who is Cardinals Biggest X-Factor?
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. was drafted by the organization with hopes of transforming their offense overnight.
Though we've yet to see the No. 4 pick in action through two weeks of preseason play, training camp and joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts have yielded fairly encouraging results for the Ohio State product.
The Cardinals have weapons galore in both the passing and rushing attack, though Bleacher Report pegged Harrison as their biggest x-factor as 2024 approaches:
"A lot may hinge on rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.," wrote Kristopher Knox.
"Murray helped Arizona reach the postseason in 2021, but that was also his last full campaign with a true No. 1 receiver in DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins was suspended six games in 2022 for a PED violation and was released last offseason. The Cardinals receiving corps has been rather lackluster without him.
"However, Harrison has the traits, talent and track record (2,474 yards in his last 25 games) to immediately stop in as Murray's new No. 1 target."
Thus far, we've seen Harrison establish himself as a top target for Murray over the summer, though we haven't seen the duo in action during preseason play. Murray won't play at all while Harrison has played just three snaps between the first two games.
Knox ended with, "If Harrison is as advertised, Murray might recapture the rising-star status he had just a couple of years ago while again making Arizona a playoff threat. If the rookie doesn't adapt to the NFL quickly, however, the Cardinals might wish they had made a move to draft a quarterback instead."
While that last sentence isn't really true, Harrison living up to the hype would change many dynamics within Arizona's offense. His presence would not only help pass production, but his gravity would also open more space and opportunity for playmakers elsewhere on the field.
The term x-factor truly gets thrown around nowadays, but Harrison has every tool to be exactly that for the Cardinals in his rookie season.