Young Edge Rushers Emerging for Cardinals
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals registered just 33 team sacks last season, good enough for bottom three in the league.
Upgrading their ability to reach the quarterback wasn't a top priority, as the Cardinals opted to push top capital towards upgrading the offensive/defensive line and skill position groups in free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft.
A thin edge group got even thinner when BJ Ojulari suffered a season-ending knee injury during training camp.
When there's absence - there's opportunity - and some young pass rushers for Arizona have taken full advantage of preseason action to not only establish their names on the roster, but fight for playing time when the regular season rolls around.
"Obviously BJ is one of our brothers, like I said he's one of our dogs out there hunting with us. So when it went down, it was devastating to all of us," Cameron Thomas told reporters.
"Everybody in that room knew that they had to pick it up because he's a great player, and he had a big role on this team. I think we all kind of strapped it up, buckled the chin strap it up, and knew that we all had to do our part."
Thomas was one name the Cardinals saw step up last week, reeling in two sacks against Indianapolis that also saw a third go to L.J. Collier thanks to his presence.
"I thought actually the rush plan was pretty good on Saturday night. I really do. And even too on mixed downs I think we're doing a better job of converting from run to pass," said Gannon on Arizona rushing the quarterback as a unit.
"I think guys are doing what they're coached to do, playing with each other at a high level, making sure that they're covering for each other if a guy makes a certain move - who has the freedom to do that, who doesn't - I think they understand that a little bit better. And some guys are winning one on one, which is good to see."
Perhaps the biggest name to emerge (Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck haven't played in the first two preseason games) has been rookie Xavier Thomas, who has impressed in both weeks as an outside linebacker.
"I thought he played high, high motor. High effort, which was really good to see. I saw a violent edge out there, and I think he rushed pretty good. He was definitely back around the mix. He caught my eye. He'll have a lot to learn from too. It was good to see him out there lathered up and playing," Gannon said of Thomas.
There's no sugarcoating it - Arizona's edge room is massively overlooked.
The Cardinals don't care.
"It's outside noise, it's out of my control - I just kind of let it be," said Thomas when asked if he's heard the criticism around his room.
Defensive end L.J. Collier says this year's iteration of the pass rush will be better.
"I thought they did a great job last year. I told JJ (Justin Jones) and Bilal (Nichols), if we follow the blueprint they laid out for us, we'll go far. I've seen plenty of times where guys were coming free last year and getting sacks. ... I really feel like it's going to be a great jump from the beginning of last year to this year," said Collier.
"I really do think Week 1 in Buffalo we're gonna put the league on notice, I feel like that'd be the perfect team to do it (against) because everybody thinks they're going to win the Super Bowl this year. So why not start with the Super Bowl contenders and put ourselves in the mix?"
If the Cardinals will find themselves in that mix, it'll be a group effort to reach the quarterback leading the charge with some unsung heroes pitching in.