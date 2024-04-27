Cardinals Add Big-Bodied Depth To Tight End Group
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals, after trading the 79th overall pick to the Colts, selected Illinois TE Tip Reiman with the 82nd overall pick.
This one might come off as a bit of a shock. The Cardinals have a budding star in TE Trey McBride, and a solid second-in-command in Elijah Higgins. McBride was Arizona's biggest passing weapon last season, with elite catch radius, toughness and energy.
The Cardinals pick back-to-back University of Illinois products following their pick of OL Isaiah Adams. Reiman will join an already stacked TE room as the Cardinals continue to add offensive playmakers.
Reiman boasts exceptional athleticism for a tight end. Despite being a massive 6-foot-5, 271 pounds, he still managed a 4.64 40 time and grades out well in the athleticism department. In his last three seasons, he started every single game. He's a massive frame with excellent run-blocking ability. Once again, it makes sense as to why Gannon, Ossenfort and Petzing might target a guy like this.
He's extremely valuable as a blocker and ball carrier, but the production through the air is simply not there. This isn't likely to be a pick that comes close to rivaling McBride's, or even Higgins' receiving numbers. He put up just over 400 yards on 41 catches in three seasons, although he did record five scores.
NFL analyst Peter Schrager had high praise for the young TE, calling him his "favorite player in the draft," and claiming (facetiously) that whichever team drafted him would win the Super Bowl in 2024. He cited Reiman's personality and presence, but the big, physical tight end is yet another guy that can be utilized in a number of ways.