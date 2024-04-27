Cardinals Add Safety in 2024 NFL Draft
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals made their first pick of Day 3 with Texas Tech safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson at Pick 104.
More from his NFL.com scouting profile, which graded Taylor-Demerson as a Day 2 pick:
"Taylor-Demerson might not have the highly coveted measurables that teams will gravitate toward, but he brings plenty of instincts and ball skills. He offers coverage versatility as a split safety, high safety and nickel. He’s quick enough to handle man coverage and plays with outstanding anticipation to steal from quarterbacks who show their cards. His aggression will create some negative plays and his tackling might never be more than average. Taylor-Demerson’s versatility, football IQ and consistent ball production align with what defensive coordinators are looking for and should make him a solid starting defensive back." - Lance Zierlein
The Cardinals already have two starting safeties in Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson, though the position could use more depth. For what it's worth, Baker is in the final year of his contract and has yet to be extended.
Taylor-Demerson is a rangy safety that has athleticism and tremendous ball skills. While he may not be a great player in run support, Taylor-Demerson can play more as a centerfielder in Arizona's defense when called upon.