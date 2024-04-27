Cardinals Add Second Cornerback in 2024 NFL Draft
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals made their fourth selection of the third round in Boston College CB Elijah Jones.
Jones is a big-bodied corner (6-2) that tested strongly at the Combine (4.4 40-yard dash, 1.54 10-yard split) and is the second corner taken by Arizona in the draft, which followed second-rounder Max Melton from Rutgers.
More from his NFL.com scouting profile:
"Scheme-dependent cornerback with excellent length and above-average ball skills to harass and overtake lesser receivers when it's time to make the catch. Jones is a slender press-man corner with Cover 3 potential. His press is more irritating than disruptive, but he does a solid job of tracing routes and attacking throws for forced incompletions and interceptions. He can be beaten by route runners in off-man and can be late to open and chase vertical routes, creating long-ball opportunities. His long arms should help him compete against more muscular receivers when it's time to stop the catch, but he won't offer much in run support. Teams valuing ball production and length will move him up the board as a Day 2 prospect with CB3 upside." - Lance Zierlein
The Cardinals added Sean Murphy-Bunting in free agency after names such as Antonio Hamilton and Marco Wilson left the organization. Second-year corners such as Garrett Williams, Kei'Trel Clark and Starling Thomas V hope to continue improving.