Cardinals Draft WR Late in 2024 NFL Draft
ARIZONA -- With their second to last pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals added to their WR room in UAB WR Tejhaun Palmer.
More on the 6-1, 210-pound receiver from his NFL.com scouting profile:
"With a good build and great length, Palmer generally plays to size. He lacks suddenness, so getting off press coverage and separating against tight man coverage will be challenging. He has a terrific catch radius and has proven himself a willing combatant with contested catches. Palmer’s size and build-up speed paired with route limitations could make him a late-round pick or undrafted target for a team that runs a West Coast offense." - Lance Zierlein
Palmer was projected to be a late pick/priority free agent and played in the Shrine Bowl, where the Cardinals had a few coaches on scene.
Arizona added Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 4 overall pick earlier in the draft, though many had anticipated the team would address the position (again) earlier than the sixth round. The Cardinals also have Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch.
Palmer will likely have to earn his stripes on special teams with other "big body" guys such as Chris Moore and Zach Pascal already on the roster.