Panic Meter: Will Aidan Hutchinson Dominate Cardinals?
Arizona Cardinals fans! Your birds are searching for a second consecutive win as the Detroit Lions come to town.
Their win last week had a ton of positives to take away, including the breakout of Marvin Harrison Jr, an overall offensive explosion, and a surprisingly fierce pass rush. It was a performance that gave us a lot to rethink and hopefully build on moving forward.
The Cardinals have another difficult task this weekend as the Lions head to the desert. Arizona hasn't beaten Detroit in nearly 10 years, so the pressure is certainly on.
Today, we take a look at some of our concerns heading into this matchup and place them on our panic meter. Let's start with the most obvious concern...
Stopping Aidan Hutchinson
Good luck.
Hutchinson is coming off a 4.5 sack performance against a quality Buccaneers offensive line and had one in the team's opening game against the Rams. With two outstanding seasons already under his belt, it appears that Hutchinson is ready to break out into a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.
Against a not great offensive line for the Cardinals, Hutchinson could have a field day. The only hope here is that Kyler Murray continues his dominance as a runner and manipulates the pocket to avoid pressure. But even if he manages to do that again, he's yet to face someone of Hutchinson's caliber this season.
It won't be a pretty day and although Hutchinson could be held to one-or-less sacks thanks to Murray's improv skills, he will generate pressure on seemingly every snap.
Panic Meter: 9.5/10
Lack of turnovers
The Cardinals' defense has been about what we expected them to be this year, but the pass rush has been far more effective than we imagined. Unfortunately for them, the Lions host one of the league's best offensive lines, so hold your optimism back for any sacks this weekend.
That's not our concern here, however. Rather, we are looking at the Cardinals lack of turnovers recorded so far. Through two games, the Cards don't have any interceptions. They've forced two fumbles and picked them both up, but both were strip sacks and like I said, I don't anticipate that happening this weekend.
Until the Cards can consistently force turnovers, I simply don't like their odds in many games moving forward.
Panic Meter: 7.5/10
Who steps up across from MHJ?
Marvin Harrison Jr broke out against the Rams after doing virtually nothing in his debut against the Bills and it quickly silenced doubters. Simply put, MHJ looked exactly like the player he was drafted to be and there's no doubt his best days are ahead of him.
Across from Harrison, however, there's yet to be any true standout. Michael Wilson has just three catches for 36 yards and a touchdown through two games. Greg Dortch hasn't blown up the way fans tried to manifest him to do so. Trey McBride has been OK, but hasn't gotten going yet.
Until the Cards find someone to step up opposite Harrison, things will only get more difficult for the rookie to find opportunities to burn defenses like he did against the Rams. We may even see more of week one Harrison than week two. Thankfully, I trust MHJ's talent enough to overcome those obstacles at least for now.
Panic Meter: 5/10