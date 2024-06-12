Analyst: Cardinals LB Could Turn Into Star
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals LB Dennis Gardeck is one under the radar player who could turn into a star this season, according to CBSSports.com:
"The energetic seventh-year veteran quietly logged six sacks and seven tackles for loss in his first year under coach Jonathan Gannon. Now positioned behind D-line reinforcements in Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones , he could have an even cleaner path to pass-rushing impact." - Cody Benjamin
The Cardinals didn't add much to their outside linebacker's room, leaving Gardeck along with Zaven Collins and B.J. Ojulari as the top three names on the depth chart.
Arizona's situation at the position is interesting as 2024 crawls closer. The Cardinals declined Collins' fifrth-year option and are also banking on a strong leap forward from Ojulari in his second season.
Gardeck has proven to be productive in spurts but has struggled to establish himself as a starter, though 2023 saw him play his highest snap percentage of 46% according to Pro Football Reference.
Like Benjamin alluded to, the bolstered interior depth along Arizona's defensive line should free up some wiggle room for guys such as Gardeck and the rest of the Cardinals' edge room to find success.
"I feel like we do a good job of having a rotation and knowing who has the best attributes for certain personnels, who needs to be on the field for goal line, who's the bigger guy who can move inside sometimes," Ojulari told us last week.
"So, I think we all have something different about us that helps contribute to the team."