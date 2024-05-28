Analyst: Cardinals Need to Make This Move
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals move into the next stage of the offseason as the month of May ends, and though plenty of moves were made over the previous months, Bleacher Report believes the organization has one last acquisition to make in familiar face Markus Golden.
"Golden has already had two stints with the Cardinals, so why not make it a third and allow him to potentially end his career with the team that drafted him?" wrote Matt Holder.
"While Zaven Collins moved to edge last year, he only had 30 pressures and a pass-rush grade of 61.9, according to Pro Football Focus. So, the former Cardinal could take over the third-down snaps and be a mentor for B.J. Ojulari."
The Cardinals would love to add more depth to their edge-rusher room, especially with the lack of - let's say proven talent - at the position.
Golden spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and is still a free agent. Operating in a supplemental role for the Steelers in 2023, he played in 16 games and finished with four sacks.
Collins and Ojulari operate as the two starting OLB's in Arizona with Dennis Gardeck as a third rotational piece for the Cardinals moving into 2024.
Golden is an experienced veteran that can still produce if given the opportunity. Especially in a locker room under coach Jonathan Gannon where players must "meet the price of admission" in terms of being unselfish and having a team-first attitude, Golden certainly fits the bill.