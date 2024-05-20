Analyst: Cardinals Should Trade for Pro Bowl CB
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals identified their secondary as a weakness entering the 2024 offseason, and after the dust settled on the majority of their roster moves, there's a handful of new bodies in the defensive back room that hope to improve Arizona's pass defense moving forward.
In free agency, the Cardinals added Sean Murphy-Bunting before drafting three more corners (Max Melton, Elijah Jones and Jaden Davis) in the 2024 NFL Draft.
It's a crowded room, though Bleacher Report believes one more body could be of service in New Orleans Saints CB Marshon Lattimore - a four-time Pro Bowl corner who just turned 28.
After going through why the Las Vegas Raiders might be a potential destination, author Matt Holder offered the following on why the Cardinals should pursue Lattimore:
"Arizona is in a similar spot as Las Vegas, needing to add some talent in the secondary. The Cardinals also have about $28.5 million of cap space available and can afford to give up a 2025 first-rounder -- if that's what it takes -- since they have a quarterback in place. The latter is where they might have an advantage over Las Vegas to get a deal done."
It'd be a surprise to see the Cardinals pull a move for Lattimore or any other corner at this point in time, simply because of how they've conducted business under second-year general manager Monti Ossenfort.
Ossenfort has opted to rebuild "the right way" and not swing for big players, rather depending on drafting and developing talent while only using other avenues to plug gaps when/if needed.
There's still plenty of unproven talent in Arizona's cornerback room, even with second-year guys returning in Garrett Williams, Kei'Trel Clark and Starling Thomas - all of whom played for the Cardinals last year.
GM's will certainly do their due diligence, but anything close to steep for Lattimore would result in a no from the Cardinals, at least in this point of their rebuild.