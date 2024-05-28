Analyst Picks Cardinals' Best Offseason Move
ARIZONA -- The addition of Jonah Williams to the Arizona Cardinals' offensive line has been largely debated this offseason.
Williams inked a two-year, $30 million deal with the organization in free agency and will play at right tackle, as the Cardinals opt to move Paris Johnson Jr. to the left side.
Outlets such as Bleacher Report have been fairly critical of the move, though The Athletic doesn't see it that way.
Going through each team's favorite move, Mike Sando believes the addition of Williams benefits the team in numerous ways:
"Signing former Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick Jonah Williams gave the Cardinals an athletic, durable starting tackle at a reasonable rate ($15 million per year), making it easier for the team to use its first-round pick on receiver Marvin Harrison Jr." wrote Sando.
"The 26-year-old Williams fits the relatively young age profile of other free agents the team signed while costing less than top guards signed by teams this offseason. He has experience at left and right tackle, so the Cardinals will move 2022 first-rounder Paris Johnson Jr. to the left side and play Williams on the right."
Williams played at right tackle last season for the Bengals but held down the left side in years prior.
Right guard Will Hernandez is ready to forge a new relationship on his side of the ball with Williams after Johnson moved.
"It'll be easy. These guys aren't bringing in just regular Joe's - Jonah's a dog. I really like him," Hernandez told reporters.
"Same thing [happened] with Paris. We're clicking quick. He's also a vet. He knows what it is and how it's supposed to look and what you're supposed to do. I really like it. I like his mindset. And I think we're gonna do big things on the right side."
Other candidates for best offseason move would be Marvin Harrison Jr. or Zay Jones.