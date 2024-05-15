Analyst Says Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is Overpaid
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are fairly high on what quarterback Kyler Murray can do in 2024.
Murray overcame an ACL/meniscus tear to return for the second half of 2023, where he flashed some promise in Drew Petzing's offense.
Now, with a full offseason to work and new weapons around him, expectations are high for Murray - but so too is his contract.
Murray will carry a $49.1 million cap hit for the Cardinals in 2024, which ranks fifth throughout the entire league.
His annual average of $46.1 million landed him in the "overpaid" section of Bleacher Report's quarterback contract piece.
"Murray is an incredible talent, but it's possible he peaked in 2021, as he has limped through much of the last two seasons. The 26-year-old is being paid on a trajectory that is starting to drop off," wrote Brad Gagnon.
Murray was joined by Daniel Jones, Derek Carr, Geno Smith, Justin Herbet, Jalen Hurts, Kirk Cousins, Gardner Minshew and Deshaun Watson.
It appears as if most of the national media feels the same as B/R, though the Cardinals are quite confident in Murray having a strong 2024 campaign:
"This is my second offseason, but really in my mind it's my first offseason with him just because he's now acclimated into the program. He wasn't doing what he's doing right now last year. So yeah, we're going on year two - but this is really year one offseason for me where I've seen him on the field with everybody, in the weight room with everybody, lifting and meetings and all that stuff with everybody. So that's been really cool," said Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.
"Like I said guys, I think his game's gonna go to another level. I know it is. I've been extremely pleased with where he's at, what he's doing, the command and the leadership that he's displaying right now. I mean, I think it was the best RVA I've ever seen in my life on Wednesday, truthfully. ... Not to put a bunch of pressure on him, but he's doing extremely well."
Murray himself said he's locked in for 2024 - you can read more about that here.