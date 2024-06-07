Can Cardinals Edge Rusher Step Up In Year 2?
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals didn't add much to their outside linebackers room moving into 2024, a massive vote of confidence in names such as Zaven Collins, Dennis Gardeck and BJ Ojulari.
Ojulari has the highest ceiling out of Arizona's top pass-rush trio, as the LSU product seemingly found his stride towards the end of last season.
Now - moving into Year 2 - B/R deemed Ojulari's sophomore leap as Arizona's biggest question mark ahead of 2024:
"The Cardinals have a chance to surprise a lot of people this season but they do have several questions defensively, including who will step up and be the team's top pass-rusher. Ojulari is the most logical answer heading into the fall after having a decent showing with 20 pressures (four sacks) on just 161 opportunities, per Pro Football Focus," wrote Matt Holder.
"However, last year's second-round pick needs to prove it in a bigger sample size, especially since he's expected to step up as a starter this fall and Arizona doesn't have many other options behind him."
Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon has been impressed with the early returns on Ojulari:
“We’re not in pads here, so I kind of hold evaluations until we get in pads,” Gannon told reporters.
“He’s doing a good job with consistency in the run and pass game. He’s added a little bit of muscle and a little bit of weight. The strength staff has done a real good job with him, and he’s done a good job of beefing up a little bit. That’s helping him at the point of attack.
“The more force you can apply into the ground or into your opponent, you’re better off. So, there’s still a long way to go for him, but I like where he’s at. You know, he didn’t get to go through a full offseason last year. It’s just the consistency of the techniques and what he’s doing and his plan, pre-snap. But he’s doing a good job.”