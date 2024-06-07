All Cardinals

Can Cardinals Edge Rusher Step Up In Year 2?

All eyes are on BJ Ojulari moving into 2024.

Donnie Druin

Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari (18) celebrates his defensive stop with teammate Victor Dimukeje during their game against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 12, 2023, in Glendale.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari (18) celebrates his defensive stop with teammate Victor Dimukeje during their game against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 12, 2023, in Glendale. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals didn't add much to their outside linebackers room moving into 2024, a massive vote of confidence in names such as Zaven Collins, Dennis Gardeck and BJ Ojulari.

Ojulari has the highest ceiling out of Arizona's top pass-rush trio, as the LSU product seemingly found his stride towards the end of last season.

Now - moving into Year 2 - B/R deemed Ojulari's sophomore leap as Arizona's biggest question mark ahead of 2024:

"The Cardinals have a chance to surprise a lot of people this season but they do have several questions defensively, including who will step up and be the team's top pass-rusher. Ojulari is the most logical answer heading into the fall after having a decent showing with 20 pressures (four sacks) on just 161 opportunities, per Pro Football Focus," wrote Matt Holder.

"However, last year's second-round pick needs to prove it in a bigger sample size, especially since he's expected to step up as a starter this fall and Arizona doesn't have many other options behind him."

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon has been impressed with the early returns on Ojulari:

“We’re not in pads here, so I kind of hold evaluations until we get in pads,” Gannon told reporters.

“He’s doing a good job with consistency in the run and pass game. He’s added a little bit of muscle and a little bit of weight. The strength staff has done a real good job with him, and he’s done a good job of beefing up a little bit. That’s helping him at the point of attack.

“The more force you can apply into the ground or into your opponent, you’re better off. So, there’s still a long way to go for him, but I like where he’s at. You know, he didn’t get to go through a full offseason last year. It’s just the consistency of the techniques and what he’s doing and his plan, pre-snap. But he’s doing a good job.”

