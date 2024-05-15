Cardinals' First NFC West Matchup Unveiled
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals' 2024 schedule is slowly but surely being leaked ahead of the official 5:00 PM Arizona time unveiling, though reports are now suggesting the team's first division meeting will come in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams.
"Just confirmed it is the Rams in Week 2. Home game for Arizona," said ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, who also added they will have back-to-back East Coast games at some point.
The Cardinals are rumored to be on the road against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, though that's just leaks through various Twitter/X accounts and nothing legitimate. Arizona is also rumored to be in Green Bay for Week 6 while reports have confirmed the Washington Commanders will be in town in Week 4.
The Rams will be without Aaron Donald following his retirement this offseason, though Los Angeles did re-tool their offensive line. Arizona is just 1-5 in their last six games against the Rams.
The Cardinals won't be playing any holiday games nor will they be traveling internationally.
While we await official word on the schedule, here's the team's home and away opponents:
Home: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks
Away: Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks
The Cardinals will travel 21,064 miles in 2024, which puts them in the top half of the league for mileage.