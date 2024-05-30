Cardinals GM Disrespected in Power Rankings
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are under the second year of GM Monti Ossenfort's guidance, and though on-field results have yet to bare anything fruitful, the overall direction of where the Cardinals are heading is promising.
That's not an opinion shared from everybody, however.
NBC Sports' Patrick Daugherty ranked Ossenfort as the No. 25 general manager in the league, which was effectively third to last when new GM's occupied the bottom of the list as their own category:
"The waiting is the hardest part, but it’s never for as long as you might imagine in the NFL. Monti Ossenfort’s first year on the Cardinals job was a largely quarterback-less affair where the entire franchise was simply waiting for Kyler Murray’s return and what draft pick they might land. It was No. 4 overall and Marvin Harrison Jr., removing another obstacle to this team’s evolution. They are going to learn once and for all in 2024 whether Murray has the right stuff. No more injuries, Kliff Kingsbury, or supporting cast excuses. Just, is the quarterback any good or not? If he is, Ossenfort could have a surprise contender, one he can further enhance in 2025. If not, next offseason will be all about finding the right triggerman for MHJ and co."- Patrick Daugherty, NBC Sports
Ossenfort still has plenty of work left to do before we can start planning parades, but it'd be ignorant to act as if he didn't assume a sinking ship when he first landed in the desert.
For what it's worth, Ossenfort has (mostly) done all the right things since taking charge, option to enact a true rebuild rather than rushing the process.
Sure, on the surface, things haven't been pretty. But that's been the plan.
If things continue to go to plan, Ossenfort should finish much higher in future power rankings.