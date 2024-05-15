Report: Cardinals vs Packers Game, Date Revealed
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will find out their full schedule later today at 5:00 PM Arizona time, though one game on the schedule has been leaked.
The Cardinals will be on the road to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 6, according to schedule leaks. It will be at noon local time in Green Bay.
The Packers are just one of many teams the Cardinals will face on the road this year:
Away: Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks
When it comes to hosting teams at State Farm Stadium, the Cardinals will host the following:
Home: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks
The Cardinals and Packers last met in 2021, where plenty of Arizona fans remember a certain play involving A.J. Green that helped turn the tide of the season (in the wrong direction). Arizona will visit Lambeau Field for the first time since 2018.
Things certainly look different for both sides this time around. The Cardinals look to have Kyler Murray healthy and under center for all 17 games while Jordan Love has replaced Aaron Rodgers, and the early signs have been promising for the next era of Packers football.
The Cardinals - along with no international games - are reportedly not playing on Christmas Day, Black Friday or Thanksgiving - you can read more about that here.