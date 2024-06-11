Cardinals Hint at Training Camp Date
ARIZONA -- NFL training camps typically occur somewhere in the range of mid to late July, and while nothing has been officially confirmed by the Arizona Cardinals themselves, head coach Jonathan Gannon did reveal when the team would begin hitting camp:
"Just so you guys know the schedule, this will be our last one (camp practice) - we're going to do a little something not on the practice field tomorrow, so this was our last practice of the offseason," Gannon said.
"I feel really good where we're at - we've got a long way to go. But the attention to detail, the attitude, the effort is there. They're ready to go here. We'll take a little break - but they know it's really not a break in pro football - and then we'll get back on July 23 and we'll let it rip."
The Cardinals previously held their first open practice on July 27 last summer.
The July 23 date is very soft and at best would be when players show up for physical/conditioning tests.
Rookies generally arrive a day or two prior before vets just to get acclimated. The first open practice fans can attend would be after July 23, if Gannon is correct.
Not many teams have confirmed their camp dates as of yet, though the Pittsburgh Steelers will report on July 24 and begin practicing the day following.
Arizona will again have their training camp site at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.