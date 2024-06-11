All Cardinals

Cardinals Hint at Training Camp Date

Jonathan Gannon told Arizona Cardinals reporters when training camp would occur for 2024.

Donnie Druin

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon talks to Arizona Cardinals rookie safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (42) during minicamp at Dignity Health Training Center on June 11, 2024.
Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon talks to Arizona Cardinals rookie safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (42) during minicamp at Dignity Health Training Center on June 11, 2024. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY
In this story:

ARIZONA -- NFL training camps typically occur somewhere in the range of mid to late July, and while nothing has been officially confirmed by the Arizona Cardinals themselves, head coach Jonathan Gannon did reveal when the team would begin hitting camp:

"Just so you guys know the schedule, this will be our last one (camp practice) - we're going to do a little something not on the practice field tomorrow, so this was our last practice of the offseason," Gannon said.

"I feel really good where we're at - we've got a long way to go. But the attention to detail, the attitude, the effort is there. They're ready to go here. We'll take a little break - but they know it's really not a break in pro football - and then we'll get back on July 23 and we'll let it rip."

The Cardinals previously held their first open practice on July 27 last summer.

The July 23 date is very soft and at best would be when players show up for physical/conditioning tests.

Rookies generally arrive a day or two prior before vets just to get acclimated. The first open practice fans can attend would be after July 23, if Gannon is correct.

Not many teams have confirmed their camp dates as of yet, though the Pittsburgh Steelers will report on July 24 and begin practicing the day following.

Arizona will again have their training camp site at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Published
Donnie Druin

DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/Arizona Cardinals Latest News