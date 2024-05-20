WATCH: Cardinals Hit Field For First Time in 2024
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are back on the practice field - collectively - for the first time as voluntary OTA's began on Monday.
"I had to temper my emotional state in the team meeting today to make sure I didn't get too fired up. But it's an exciting time. Excited to see these guys get on the practice field together, work against each other," Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters ahead of practice.
"There'll be some competing periods in practice. Obviously the rookies being acclimated with the vets. Some of the free agents as I was looking around the team meeting - first time they're on the grass versus each other so that'll be cool. Everybody will have kind of varying levels of participation, for all kinds of reasons, but we're going to be smart with guys, with the health part of it. Excited to get out there and get going."
The Cardinals opened the first 25 minutes of practice up to the media, which included stretching and some individual/positional group work.
The Cardinals recently finished up rookie minicamp and will be on the practice field from May 20-22.
Arizona will then return to action from May 28-30 for another session of voluntary OTA's before their last voluntary session will be from June 3-6. Minicamp then will be from June 11-13 before the team breaks ahead of training camp, which hasn't been announced but should start around mid-late July.
