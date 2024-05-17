Cardinals Landed Potential Stars in NFL Draft
ARIZONA -- By now, you know the story: Marvin Harrison Jr. is here to rescue the Arizona Cardinals.
It's a storyline that will only wear more as the offseason progresses, though in fairness, the No. 4 overall pick is one of the best offensive prospects to emerge out of the draft in some time.
Other Cardinals first-round pick Darius Robinson is a versatile and violent defender who plans to disrupt the line of scrimmage more times than not, bringing potential of a game-wrecker to an Arizona defensive line that missed exactly that last season.
Yet it's a pair of other picks who landed on ESPN's list of draft picks who could star for their respective teams.
One was Florida State running back Trey Benson, who was the second running back taken in the 2024 NFL Draft and is considered to be a "home run hitter" out of the backfield.
"Benson was my top-ranked running back in the class, as I felt he had starting-caliber traits (speed, tackle-evading ability and pass-game skill) as long as he landed in the right spot. James Conner is coming off a very good season in Arizona, but Benson will find his way into a second-back role," wrote Field Yates.
"Conner has also never played a full season, and Benson is now the next man up. No Cardinals back besides Conner had more than 284 yards last season, and Benson is coming off two straight seasons with more than 900."
While Benson's pick was undoubtedly beneficial for the future with Conner in the final year of his contract, the FSU product could see the field more often than some may believe.
On the defensive side of the ball, it was "Mad" Max Melton who received love from ESPN.
"Arizona just kept crossing off needs at the draft, nabbing two corners on Day 2, starting with Melton (Elijah Jones went 97th). Melton is a confident man-to-man coverage player who has the versatility to handle both perimeter and slot cornerback duties. He has awesome ball skills to make quarterbacks pay when the football is thrown in his area -- he had eight picks at Rutgers," wrote Yates.
Melton will have opportunity to start from Day 1, and is considered to be versatile enough to play wherever needed in a young Cardinals secondary.