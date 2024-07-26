Cardinals LB Enters Make-or-Break Season
ARIZONA -- It's a big year for Arizona Cardinals LB Zaven Collins.
Collins had his fifth-year option declined ahead of what could be his final training camp in the desert. The Tulsa product initially arrived as a first-round pick years ago but hasn't truly carved out a strong presence at either inside or outside linebacker.
After a rookie season where Collins simply struggled, his sophomore campaign saw him settle his feet in the interior and looked to provide a steady presence for Arizona moving forward.
When new coach Jonathan Gannon arrived in 2023, Collins was - a bit surprisingly - moved to outside linebacker.
Arizona has raved about Collins' size, speed and football IQ. If that's combined with any sort of pass-rush prowess, Collins could be in business.
That's what everybody's waiting on in Arizona - and Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski pinned Collins as one of a handful of recent first-round picks that need a strong training camp.
"The Arizona Cardinals' Zaven Collins is highest-drafted player from the 2021 class, who's still with his original team yet didn't have his fifth-year rookie option picked up," wrote Sobleski.
"The Cardinals have had struggles figure out exactly how to use Collins after making him the 16th overall pick. Collins was a plus-sized off-ball linebacker, who thrives when playing downhill for the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. His size, length and athletic profile portended a defender capable of being used in different fashions.
"Like Isaiah Simmons, who never found his niche with the franchise, Collins hasn't quite fit anywhere on the defense."
Collins was strong in run support last season for Arizona, though edge rushers are truly defined by their ability to reach the passer.
The Cardinals displayed a strong amount of support in Collins (along with the rest of the edge room) after not making any substansial additions through the 2024 offseason.
“He’s looked really good, he knows he has to continue to take strides in every area of his game. Certain things that I know he has honed in on that he wants to improve that me, him, and Rob Rodriguez have devised a plan on - here’s where you can take your game to the next level. I’m really excited to see where Zaven’s going to go this year," said defensive coordinator Nick Rallis earlier in the offseason.
Collins has a massive year ahead of him, and that starts with getting off on the right foot in training camp.