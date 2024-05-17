Cardinals Lose Scout to Bills
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are down a member of their scouting department.
The Buffalo Bills recently announced a handful of changes to the staff, one of which came in the form of area scout Darius Vinnett.
"Darius Vinnett was added to the staff as an Area Scout. He spent the past 11 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals scouting department, most recently as their area scout in the east."
From Vinnett's bio on the official team site:
"Darius Vinnett is in his 11th season with the Cardinals after joining the team's scouting department in May, 2013. He started with Arizona as a scouting assistant and spent three years (2014-16) as the Cardinals representative with the National Football Scouting service before being promoted to an area scout in May, 2017. He is currently responsible for scouting the near East region of the country for the Cardinals."
The Cardinals haven't seen much change in their staff since GM Monti Ossenfort and HC Jonathan Gannon took over last offseason.
Arizona hopes to improve on their 4-13 record from last season, and a healthy Kyler Murray should go a long way. That also includes two strong draft classes, which Vinnett helped scout/evaluate.
Vinnett previously played in the NFL as an undrafted free agent and also spent time with the Atlanta Falcons before retiring and moving on to the scouting realm.