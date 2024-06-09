Cardinals May Have Found Final Piece on OL
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have options at one of their few unclaimed starting spots on the roster at left guard.
Many hope third-round pick Isaiah Adams can impress in the early stages of his rookie season. The Cardinals re-signed Trystan Colon and Elijah Wilkinson - both started numerous games in 2023 - and also hope to see second-year interior player Jon Gaines healthy after he missed his rookie season with a knee injury.
Evan Brown was also added to the mix from the Seattle Seahawks in free agency this offseason. Brown - who played at center last season - wasn't initially seen as the starter at left guard by many despite starting 12 games in each of the last three years (one at guard).
Reporters aren't allowed to reveal what we see past the first 20 minutes of OTA practice sessions, but we can say starting left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. recently posted a picture of himself on the field next to Brown.
Brown's teammates and coaches have raved about the interior lineman. Hjalte Froholdt told us Brown has taken the spot as Arizona's strongest offensive lineman. Johnson was blown away by Brown's athletic abilities. Jonathan Gannon, who doesn't like to single out players, said Brown particularly was doing a good job as OTA's progress.
“His football character is awesome,” Gannon said last week. “He’s a guy that loves to practice, loves to train. He’s extremely intelligent and he’s a powerful cat. He can apply force into the ground and into his opponent, so that’s been cool to see. He’s been doing a good job.”
Brown told us last week he had been rotating at both guard and center.
“It’s been a rotation – days at guard, days at center. Wherever they tell me to play that day is where I’m going to be at. So, I let them make those decisions and just go out there and try to get a little better every day," he said. Previously, Gannon said he viewed Froholdt as more of a center despite his previous experience at guard.
“I’ve always said to anybody who asks me that question, it’s wherever the team needs me. Unless you’re a bona fide All-Pro who plays one position and that’s it, as an interior guy you’ve got to be able to play the swing across the board inside. So whenever there’s an opportunity and that’s where the team wants me, I’m more than happy to play there.”
And, while Will Hernandez won't be moving off his right guard spot, the Cardinals know Brown can play there too if needed.
“Evan can play right because if Will busts his toe, we need a right guard,” Gannon told reporters. “Those interior guys, you’ve got to be able to play right and left and if certain guys can snap that makes them valuable, too.”
Arizona certainly has options when it comes to Brown and where he could slot - but it sure feels like he's the frontrunner to claim the final starting spot up for grabs ahead of training camp.