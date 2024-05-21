Cardinals Named Top Fit for Free Agent WR
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals added wide receiver Zay Jones from free agency recently to bolster their core of wideouts entering the summer.
ESPN believes they can do a bit more.
In an article going through best NFL team fits for remaining free agents, the Cardinals were deemed a perfect pairing for former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow.
"The Cardinals drafted Marvin Harrison Jr., who should emerge quickly as a volume target for quarterback Kyler Murray. Second-year wideout Michael Wilson is also slated to play on the boundary. But signing Renfrow would create immediate competition at the slot receiver spot with Greg Dortch, improving this offense. At 28 years old, Renfrow has 269 career receptions, including 25 last season. He shows the route-running traits to uncover in tight quarters," wrote Matt Bowen.
Had Arizona just not inked Jones to a one-year, $4.25 million deal, Renfrow would have been a solid addition.
However, many are excited to see Dortch step into the role as a full-time slot receiver in 2024 after playing behind Rondale Moore for the last two seasons. When called upon, Dortch was productive, and if he can replicate prior success, the Cardinals won't have to worry about the slot position at all.
"Dortch is quick. Explosive. Has really good hands and knows how to create some separation in space."- Zay Jones on Greg Dortch
Renfrow is surely a capable receiver and would have boosted the floor of Arizona's room, though they seem to really covet Jones and what he brings to the table.
"He's played multiple positions through his career - had production at all of them. Like I said, extremely smart," said Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon.
Jones can bounce across the field and play nearly anywhere asked.