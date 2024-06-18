Cardinals Officially Announce Camp Start Date
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have now officially announced their start to training camp, and head coach Jonathan Gannon wasn't lying when he spoke to us previously: The Cardinals will be back in action on July 23.
"Just so you guys know the schedule, this will be our last one (camp practice) - we're going to do a little something not on the practice field tomorrow, so this was our last practice of the offseason," Gannon said to reporters last week.
"I feel really good where we're at - we've got a long way to go. But the attention to detail, the attitude, the effort is there. They're ready to go here. We'll take a little break - but they know it's really not a break in pro football - and then we'll get back on July 23 and we'll let it rip."
With offseason activities such as voluntary OTA's and mandatory minicamp now in the rearview mirror, teams around the league are slowly unveiling their schedules for late July, which is typically when training camps commence.
"Back Together Saturday" - the league's initiative to celebrate fans returning to see their teams - will likely be on July 27.
All eyes are on Gannon and co. to see how much improvement they've made over the offseason. After finishing 4-13, the Cardinals revamped their roster and hope their investment in the youth will begin paying dividends.
So far, so good for Gannon.
"We've got a bunch of guys that are team-first guys in there that are competitive and want to improve their games. That's what the culture is. I think you have to work on that daily because your actions go into culture on a daily basis," Gannon said earlier in the offseason.
"So we all got to be aligned, and we got to be on it. And when we get out of alignment, that's okay, you gotta get back in alignment quick. So that's what wins. And our guys understand that and I'm happy where it's at day one."
See everybody at State Farm Stadium soon.