Cardinals Officially Sign WR
ARIZONA -- A new weapon for the Arizona Cardinals has officially arrived.
Days after reports of the team signing free agent WR Zay Jones to a one-year deal emerged, the Cardinals put pen to paper and made things official on Monday morning.
Arizona confirmed it was a one-year deal, and though financials weren't disclosed, reports suggest the contract is worth up to $4.25 million. More details should be released in the coming days.
From the Cardinals' official press release:
"Jones (6-2, 200) is a seven-year NFL veteran who has played with the Jaguars (2022-23), Raiders (2019-21) and Bills (2017-19) in his career and has 287 receptions for 3,028 yards (10.6-yard avg.) and 18 touchdowns in 104 games (67 starts). He played the past two seasons with Jacksonville and appeared in 25 games (22 starts), including in 2022 when he set career-highs with 82 receptions for 823 yards with five touchdowns in 16 games (15 starts).
"The 29-year old Jones entered the league with Buffalo as a second-round selection (37th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft from East Carolina and was traded to the Raiders in 2019. He also appeared in four postseason games (three starts) and had 20 receptions for 238 yards and two touchdowns. Jones was released by Jacksonville on April 30."
Jones now arrives to a Cardinals wide receiver depth chart to compete alongside Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch for top four spots. Now, Kyler Murray is healthy and has plenty of firepower to work with.
Arizona will begin voluntary organized team activities next week on May 20.