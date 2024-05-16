Cardinals Get Primetime Game vs Chargers
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals make their return to Monday Night Football in 2024 with a Week 7 home matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers after the league officially revealed schedules for all 32 teams.
The Cardinals didn't have any showings on either Thursday, Sunday or Monday Night Football last year - the first such instance since 2011. Arizona is just one of four teams to only have one appearance on prime time, being joined by the Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans.
The Carolina Panthers were the league's only team to have zero appearances in prime time. The New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers were all tied for most with six.
Arizona hopes to improve on their 4-13 record moving into 2024, which banks on a healthy Kyler Murray.
Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon believes Murray - who suffered a torn ACL/meniscus on Monday Night Football in 2022 - will return to Pro Bowl form:
"Like I said guys, I think his game's gonna go to another level. I know it is. I've been extremely pleased with where he's at, what he's doing, the command and the leadership that he's displaying right now. I mean, I think it was the best RVA I've ever seen in my life on Wednesday, truthfully. ... Not to put a bunch of pressure on him, but he's doing extremely well."- Jonathan Gannon on Kyler Murray
The rest of Arizona's games will be traditional kickoff times, but it's good to see the Cardinals return to the bright lights.